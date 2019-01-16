Plastics, consumer goods makers in $1.5 billion pledge to rein in waste

(Reuters) - Global companies including BASF, DowDuPont, and have formed an alliance to fight waste, pledging to spend $1.5 billion over the next five years.

to End (AEPW), unveiled by its 28 founding companies on Wednesday, convened amid reports of a worsening environmental crisis from about 8 million tonnes of that end up in oceans every year, which has triggered bans on some single-use

Current alliance members have committed more than $1 billion to the project over the next five years, while money that additional members will pledge should take the five-year budget to about $1.5 billion, a said.

The funds will be spent on collection infrastructure mainly in and Asia, on technology for recycling and re-use of waste, on educating governments as well as local communities, and on cleaning up highly polluted areas.

https://endplasticwaste.org/answers, currently made up of makers for the most part, said about 90 percent of global marine comes from just 10 rivers and over half of the land-based plastic leaking into oceans originates from five Asian countries: China, Indonesia, the Philippines, and

counts none of China's major and - Sinochem, and - among its members but the said discussions to enlist Chinese players were continuing.

said in an October report that 59 percent of global plastic waste comes from packaging.

Amid rising consumer concern over plastic waste, consumer goods heavyweights such as Kraft Heinz, Nestle, and have individually pledged to make their packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025 over the last two years.

and are currently the only branded consumer goods makers among members but the alliance's said more would likely join over the next few weeks.

The location of the alliance's headquarters had not yet been decided and the search for a was ongoing, the spokesman added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Ken Ferris)

