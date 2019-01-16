Gold prices rise as failed Brexit vote drags on dollar

-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Wednesday on expectations of a pause in U.S. interest rate hikes and as the dollar weakened against the pound after lawmakers voted down British Prime Minister Theresa May's deal to leave the European Union.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)
