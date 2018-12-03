Grab in talks to invest $100 million in hotels startup Oyo: ET

(Reuters) - Singapore-based ride hailing firm is in advanced talks to invest $100 million in Indian Oyo, reported on Monday, citing two people briefed on the matter.

is expected to close the deal in the next few days, the report said.

The proposed investment is part of Oyo's ongoing $1 billion funding round and will be made through A1 Holdings Inc, an entity controlled by Grab, the report said.

Grab, known as the of Southeast Asia, was valued at around $11 billion at its last funding round in August, sources have told

Neither nor immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

