Hitachi freezes British nuclear project, books $2.8 bln hit

(Reuters) - Japan's Ltd said on Thursday it has decided to freeze a 3 trillion yen ($28 billion) British nuclear power project and will consequently book a writedown of 300 billion yen ($2.75 billion) on its British nuclear unit.

The suspension comes as Hitachi's failed to find private investors for its plans to build a plant in Anglesey, Wales, which promised to provide about 6 percent of Britain's

had called on the to boost financial support for the project to appease investor anxiety, but turmoil over the country's impending exit from the limited the government's capacity to compile plans, people close to the matter previously said.

($1 = 108.9300 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

