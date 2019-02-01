Oil prices flat on U.S.-China trade talks uncertainty

By Browning

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Friday as the resolution of trade talks between the and remained in doubt while cuts and U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan exports have helped to tighten supply.

International Brent futures were down 9 cents, or 0.15 percent, at $60.93 per barrel by 1215 GMT. U.S. Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $53.78, down a cent.

Global markets gained support from comments on by U.S. on Thursday, saying he would meet Chinese soon to try to resolve a trade standoff, though Trump later warned that he could postpone talks if a comprehensive deal remains elusive.

"Many traders recognise that sense is likely to prevail and a deal will be struck after the summit - although the shape of any deal will continue to drive a jittery market," Europe said in a note.

"This has overshadowed bullish indicators."

Crude prices were weighed down by a survey on Friday that showed China's factory activity shrank by the most in almost three years in January, reinforcing fears that a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy is deepening.

The U.S.- trade dispute and tightening financial conditions worldwide have hurt in most economies, including in China, where growth last year was the weakest in nearly 30 years.

With Chinese industry a key consumer of fuels such as diesel, such a slowdown is also likely to hit fuel demand.

Generally, however, analysts believe that the will be more balanced in 2019 after supply cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). A poll showed that OPEC pumped 30.98 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, down 890,000 bpd from December.

In Venezuela, meanwhile, U.S. sanctions imposed on company this week are keeping tankers stuck at ports as American refineries that rely on Venezuelan feedstock cut back operations.

"The latest U.S. sanctions could directly halt around 500,000 bpd of Venezuelan exports to the U.S.," said.

Much Venezuelan is rated as heavy and requires the light petroleum naphtha, much of it supplied from the United States, for dilution before export to refineries.

"An additional 350,000 bpd of Venezuelan is at risk due to the lack of U.S. diluents, a result of the U.S. product exports ban with immediate effect," added.

(Reporting by Browning in LONDON; additional reporting by in SINGAPORE and Colin Packham in SYDNEY; Editing by and David Goodman)

