Huawei excluded from Czech tender after security warning - paper

(Reuters) - The Czech tax authority has excluded from a tender to build a after the country's cyber watchdog warned of security threats posed by the Chinese telecoms supplier, the Mlada Fronta Dnes newspaper reported.

The reported disqualification, which would be a first in the country, comes as faces growing scrutiny over its ties with the and allegations that could use its technology for spying, which the company denies.

Mlada Fronta Dnes said the Finance Ministry's has amended a 500 million crown ($22 million) tender for a new for filing returns as it falls under the state critical infrastructure classification.

Before that, had been seen as a favourite in the tender. A could not immediately comment while the tax office could not be immediately reached.

($1 = 22.5380 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller; Editing by Alexander Smith)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)