Huawei's Meng appears in court as Canada mulls U.S. extradition

By Evan Duggan

(Reuters) - Technologies Co Ltd's chief financial officer, the central figure in a high-stakes dispute between the world's two largest economies, made her first appearance in a in more than a month on Tuesday as weighs extraditing the Chinese to the

Meng Wanzhou, daughter of the Chinese company's founder, attended the hearing in Supreme Court during which Justice approved her request for a change in who is financially responsible for her bail.

arrested Meng on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States, which on Monday brought sweeping charges against and Meng that paint the company as a threat to U.S. national security. Meng was charged with and wire fraud to violate American sanctions against

"I can confirm that the has filed a formal request with my department for the extradition of Ms. Meng," told reporters in

now has a month to decide whether the U.S. extradition request is strong enough to be presented in the court. Lametti, asked whether a decision could come sooner than 30 days, said officials "will take the time that they need to make an enlightened decision based on the evidence in front of them."

Neither Lametti nor gave any hints on whether would back the extradition request. Freeland told reporters Meng "has been afforded access to Canada's impartial and objective judicial system."

Ehrcke on Dec. 11 approved Meng's release on C$10 million ($7.5 million) bail, and she has stayed at a family residence in agreed to her request concerning bail at Tuesday's hearing, which the granted. Ehrcke also postponed Meng's next scheduled court appearance by a month, to March 6, which comes after the 30-day extradition decision deadline.

Before the hearing, Meng, who is fighting extradition, spoke with her David Martin, holding a notepad.

Her arrest further aggravated U.S.-Chinese tensions at a time when the two economic powerhouses are locked in a trade war. said in December he could intervene in Meng's case if it would serve U.S. national security interests or help close a trade deal with

Following Meng's arrest, arrested two Canadians on national security grounds. A later retried a Canadian man who had been jailed for drug smuggling and sentenced him to death.

Canadian on Saturday fired his to China, who had said Meng could make a strong argument against being sent to the

'A HOSTAGE'

In a previous sworn affidavit, Meng said she is innocent and would contest the allegations at trial in the United States if she is extradited. Her said Meng "should not be a pawn or a hostage" in "complex" Sino-U.S. relations.

is the world's largest supplier of network equipment and second-biggest maker of It derives nearly half of its total revenue outside

In Ottawa, said Canada's decision on whether to ban Huawei from supplying equipment to is "some ways off into the future."

Goodale's comments were the most specific indication yet from on the timing of the politically sensitive announcement. Officials are studying the security implications of 5G networks, the latest generation of The United States and other Canadian allies have already imposed restrictions on Huawei equipment, citing the risk of espionage.

said on Tuesday he expected significant progress in trade talks with Chinese officials, set for Wednesday and Thursday. Mnuchin said the U.S. security concerns raised by the Huawei case were separate from the trade issue.

China's foreign ministry has urged the United States to drop the arrest warrant against Meng and end "unreasonable suppression" of Chinese companies. China has demanded the executive's immediate release.

Huawei's global reach has come under attack from the United States, which is trying to prevent U.S. companies from buying Huawei equipment and is pressing allies to do the same. U.S. security experts are worried the gear could be used by for espionage, a concern Huawei calls unfounded.

and national security officials expressed fresh national security concerns about Huawei during a U.S. Senate committee hearing in on Tuesday.

FBI told lawmakers the lines between "the and ostensibly private companies" are blurred if not totally erased and "especially the lines between lawful behaviour and fair competition and lying and hacking and cheating and stealing."

(Reporting by in Vancouver; additional reporting by in Ottawa and Anna Mehler Paperny in Toronto; writing by Will Dunham; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)