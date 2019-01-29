US charges Chinese tech giant Huawei, top executive

The is filing charges against Chinese

A 13-count indictment was unsealed Monday in charging Huawei, two of its affiliates and a top at the company.

The charges include bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

A separate case filed in Washington state charges with stealing trade secrets from

Meng Wanzhou, the company's chief financial officer, was arrested in on Dec. 1. Prosecutors allege she committed fraud by misleading American banks about Huawei's business deals in

Prosecutors charge used a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment in in violation of U.S. sanctions.

Huawei is the world's biggest supplier of gear used by phone and companies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)