IMF to resume Sri Lanka's loan discussion in February - Lagarde

COLOMBO (Reuters) - The will resume discussions with in February for further disbursal of part of a $1.5 billion loan, the lender said, after a political crisis led to talks being delayed by three months.

government leaders had agreed to stick to a reform programme following a meeting with IMF in on Tuesday, the said in a statement.

is struggling to restore investor confidence and pay down its debt after it was plunged into political turmoil in October when abruptly removed and then dissolved parliament.

A court later ruled the move was unconstitutional, and Wickremesinghe was reinstalled as

"The IMF remains ready to support the Sri Lankan authorities in these endeavors and an IMF team is scheduled to visit Colombo in mid-February to resume program discussions," Lagarde said after meeting with Minister and the governor

"We discussed the challenging economic environment and the policy priorities for the country. The authorities stressed Sri Lanka's continued commitment to their economic reform agenda under the IMF-supported program," Lagarde said.

A series of credit rating downgrades have made it harder for Sri Lanka to borrow as it faces record high repayments of $5.9 billion this year, $2.6 billion of which fall due in the first three months.

On Tuesday, the island nation's minister told that Sri Lanka is considering an offer from of China for a loan of $300 million, which could be raised to $1 billion, to help it meet repayments in coming months.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by & Shri Navaratnam)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)