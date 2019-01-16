Etihad to invest in Jet Airways at discounted 150 rupees/share - CNBC-TV18

(Reuters) - has offered to invest in debt-laden Indian carrier Ltd at 150 rupees ($2.11) per share, along with an immediate release of $35 million after certain conditions are met, CNBC- reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The offer comes at a staggering 49 percent discount to Jet's closing price of 293.70 rupees on Tuesday.

shares tumbled after the report, falling as much as 7.5 percent to 271.75 rupees in their biggest intraday percentage loss since Dec. 10, 2018.

Etihad has written to on the restructuring plan for the airline, the report said.

Etihad, which owns 24 percent of Jet, wants exemption from the market regulator on preference pricing and open offer guidelines to invest more for the bailout, the report added.

The letter stated the current situation of is "precarious" and the needs emergency funding, CNBC- said.

Etihad has also insisted that Jet's founder and must step down from the board and his stake should be slashed to 22 percent from 51 percent, according to CNBC-

Jet's woes worsened with and intense competition in 2018. This would be the second time that the Middle Eastern has come to the debt-laden carrier's rescue.

Jet and Etihad were not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 71.0490 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)