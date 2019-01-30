India gets 145 bids in second small discovered fields' auction

NEW (Reuters) - has received 145 bids for 24 blocks offered under the second licensing round for small discovered fields, said a statement for of (DGH)

has submitted bids for 21 discovered small fields up for auction, while state-run is in race for 10 blocks

Oil Ltd has submitted bid for 10 blocks, including two in a tie-up with and Hindustan Oil Exploration Corp is competing for five blocks, including two in partnership with

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

