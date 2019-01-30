JUST IN
ICICI Bank to treat Chanda Kochhar's exit as 'termination for cause'

Reuters 

(Reuters) - ICICI Bank Ltd said on Wednesday it would treat former Chief Executive Chanda Kochhar's exit from the bank as a "termination for cause" after an enquiry report ruled that she had violated internal bank policies.

Kochhar resigned in October after being mired in allegations that she favoured Videocon Group, a consumer electronics and oil and gas exploration company, in the bank's lending practices.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 18:50 IST

