Israel Aerospace enters follow-up missile deals with India for $93 million

(Reuters) - State-owned (IAI) said on Wednesday it forged $93 million worth of follow-up agreements with to provide

The contracts were made with the and Cochin Shipyard Limited, IAI said.

IAI said it will provide complementary systems for the air defence system and that the contracts involve follow up orders for a range of maintenance and other services for various of IAI's advanced Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile Air Defense System.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

