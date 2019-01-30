JUST IN
Israel Aerospace enters follow-up missile deals with India for $93 million

Reuters  |  JERUSALEM 

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Wednesday it forged $93 million worth of follow-up agreements with India to provide naval surface-to-air missile systems.

The contracts were made with the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited, IAI said.

IAI said it will provide complementary systems for the air defence system and that the contracts involve follow up orders for a range of maintenance and other services for various sub-systems of IAI's advanced Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile Air Defense System.

