JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Wall Street opens higher as U.S.-China trade talks progress
Business Standard

India plans over $12 billion in power plant, EV incentives to cut pollution

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has proposed incentives worth 885 billion rupees ($12.4 billion) to help power plants install equipment to curb emissions, and also to develop infrastructure for electric vehicles, a government statement said on Friday.

Of the 885 billion rupees, 835 billion would be used for curbing sulphur emissions from power plants, and the rest to develop electric vehicles infrastructure in 70 cities in the five years ending 2025, the statement said.

($1 = 71.3690 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Mark Potter)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 20:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements