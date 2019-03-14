February WPI inflation rises to 2.93% on jump in food, fuel prices

India's annual wholesale price in February accelerated to 2.93 percent, government data showed on Thursday, pushed by a jump in the prices of and fuel products, after falling to a 10-month low of 2.76 percent in January.

The wholesale price last month was higher than a 2.88 percent increase forecast by economists in a poll.

prices in February rose 3.29 percent year-on-year, compared with a 1.84 percent rise a month earlier, the data showed.