February WPI inflation rises to 2.93% on jump in food, fuel prices

Wholesale food prices in February rose 3.29% year-on-year, compared with a 1.84 percent rise a month earlier

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

India's annual wholesale price inflation in February accelerated to 2.93 percent, government data showed on Thursday, pushed by a jump in the prices of food and fuel products, after falling to a 10-month low of 2.76 percent in January.

The wholesale price inflation last month was higher than a 2.88 percent increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale food prices in February rose 3.29 percent year-on-year, compared with a 1.84 percent rise a month earlier, the data showed.

 
First Published: Thu, March 14 2019. 12:32 IST

