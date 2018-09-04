Indian rupee hits fresh low of 71.54 versus dollar

JUST IN
India's July tea output drops 6.7 percent on lower rains - Board

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian rupee continued its decline in afternoon trade on Tuesday, hitting a fresh low, as it fell in line with other emerging market currencies as broad dollar strength and simmering trade tensions put pressure on risk assets.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 71.52/53 per dollar at 0958 GMT versus its previous close of 71.22/23. The unit touched a life low of 71.54 a little earlier.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)

First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 15:39 IST

