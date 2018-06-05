Indian sugar stocks rise on reports government plans bailout for mills

(Reuters) - Shares of Indian companies rose on Tuesday following reports that the would announce a bailout package of over 70 billion rupees ($1.04 billion) for cash-starved mills to help clear dues to farmers.

Mills Ltd and gained 7 percent each, while Chini Mills Ltd and climbed more than 6 percent each.

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd, and rose 4 percent each.

The is scheduled to meet on Tuesday to decide on the bailout, according to the report.

reported late last month, citing official sources, that the government would soon approve a plan to create "buffer stocks" of 3 million tonnes of sugar to prune surplus in the domestic market and stem a free fall in prices.

($1 = 67.1225 Indian rupees)

