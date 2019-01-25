Indivior temporarily stops rival Alvogen's generic launch

(Reuters) - Plc said on Friday a U.S. district court had granted the British drugmaker a temporary restraining order, stopping rival from launching cut-price versions of its blockbuster opioid addiction treatment.

Indivior, which makes opioid addiction treatment Suboxone Film, said in March it would fight a ruling that allowed to launch a rival to its major product.

The temporary from the Court for the District of will remain in place until Feb. 7 and a preliminary injunction hearing will take place on that day, said.

"We will continue to vigorously pursue our infringement cases against to protect our SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film patent portfolio," said.

has said it could launch a cheaper version of its blockbuster opioid addiction treatment, if rivals release generic versions of the drug.

Generic rivals in tablet form are already on the market in the United States, which is grappling with an opioid addiction epidemic. But Suboxone Film leads the market for a version which is placed under the tongue to suppress cravings.

The drugmaker, spun off from group in 2014, is also looking to reduce its dependence on Suboxone, which accounts for about 80 percent of its revenue, by focusing on another opioid addiction drug and schizophrenia treatment Perseris.

Last month, Indivior won a fresh hold against a knock-off version from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, while said in September it would hold off launching its version until Indivior's other cases were resolved.

