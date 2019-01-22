5 arrested with 90 kg of heroin in Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan police on Tuesday arrested five persons in possession of 90 kg heroin with a street value of $5.5 million.
Police Spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara told Xinhua news agency that there were three foreign nationals among the persons who were arrested in a Colombo suburb called "Kollupitiya".
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday launched a drug eradication week across the island country to prevent the drug menace.
Sirisena said he would not relent in his efforts to curb drug trafficking and he would seek assistance from the Philippines in the fight against drug menace.
