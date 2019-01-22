5 arrested with 90 kg of heroin in Sri Lanka

The on Tuesday arrested five persons in possession of 90 kg with a street value of $5.5 million.

Police told that there were three foreign nationals among the persons who were arrested in a Colombo suburb called "Kollupitiya".

Sri Lankan on Monday launched a drug eradication week across the island country to prevent the drug menace.

Sirisena said he would not relent in his efforts to curb drug trafficking and he would seek assistance from the in the fight against drug menace.

