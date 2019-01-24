Investors dump Tod's shares after luxury group retail sales dip

(Reuters) - A fifth straight year of declining sales at sent shares in the Italian group down 6 percent on Thursday.

said late on Wednesday closely-watched same-store sales fell 5 percent between October and December at constant exchange rates, weakening further after a 2 percent drop in the previous quarter.

"This is the 21st consecutive quarter of negative like-for-like sales, the worst performance in the luxury sector," analysts said in a note.

In the whole of 2018 same-store sales declined 3 percent, said, blaming weakness in and the rest of in the final part of the year, while performance in Greater China improved.

sales represent two-thirds of group revenue.

Shares in the company were down 6 percent at 40.80 euros by 0925 GMT. The stock last month hit a 9-1/2-year low of 36.9 euros.

The group, which is controlled by Italy's family, started a brand revamp at the end of 2017 to revive the appeal of its trademark Gommino loafers and better compete in a fast-moving fashion market.

Analysts said the plan, dubbed Tod's Factory project, was too slow in gaining traction and would likely require additional investments this year. Management changes have also been insufficient to shake up the group and boost performance, they said.

"Very little has changed and the decision-making process still seems to be in the hands of the family," said in a report, slashing the target price on the stock to 43 from 57 euros.

expects the group to report a 21 percent annual drop in 2018 core earnings to 126 million euros on March 11 when it releases final results.

Shares in Tod's had recovered some ground lately after Diego signed a forward contract with a to raise his stake in the company by nearly 5 percent to around 66 percent.

The possibility of the shoe maker becoming a prey in the luxury market is also gave some support to the stock.

" remains a potential acquisition target in a consolidating industry," said, citing the fact that owner is a long-time investor in Tod's while Italian a year ago bought a 3 percent stake.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)