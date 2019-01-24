Nifty, Sensex rise on Yes Bank surge

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, helped by gains in Yes Ltd after the lender said it got the central bank's approval to name Ravneet Singh Gill as its new

Shares of Yes jumped 19.14 percent to their highest close mid-November, despite a 7 percent drop in third-quarter net profit.

The broader NSE rose 0.17 percent to 10,849.80, while the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 0.24 percent to 36,195.10.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)