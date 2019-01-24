JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Yes Bank names Deustche Bank's Gill as CEO to replace Kapoor

Yes Bank names Deutsche Bank's Gill as CEO to replace Kapoor
Business Standard

Nifty, Sensex rise on Yes Bank surge

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, helped by gains in Yes Bank Ltd after the lender said it got the central bank's approval to name Ravneet Singh Gill as its new chief executive officer.

Shares of Yes Bank jumped 19.14 percent to their highest close mid-November, despite a 7 percent drop in third-quarter net profit.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 0.17 percent to 10,849.80, while the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 0.24 percent to 36,195.10.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements