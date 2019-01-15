JPMorgan profit rises 67 percent from a year earlier

-
(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday reported a 67 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit from a year ago, when it took a $2.4 billion charge due to an overhaul of the U.S. tax code.
The largest U.S. bank by assets said net income for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to $7.07 billion, or $1.98 per share, from $4.23 billion, or $1.07 per share, a year ago.
Analysts had expected earnings of $2.20 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the reported results were comparable.
Rival Citigroup Inc reported a better-than-expected 14 percent rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Monday, mainly helped by cost cuts.
(Reporting by Siddarth Cavale; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
