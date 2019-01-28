Lufthansa has held talks for majority stake in Alitalia: board member

(Reuters) - German group has held talks to take a majority stake in ailing Italian carrier and would be interested in a full takeover in the long run, said on Monday.

Alitalia, which was put under special administration in 2017, would remain operationally independent within the group, with its own brand, he said.

Italy's daily Il Corriere della Sera reported on Sunday that Italian state railway Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) was set to choose on Tuesday its partner for a restructuring of Alitalia, with U.S. carrier in pole position.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Seythal)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)