(Reuters) - AG will deepen partnerships with Chinese auto suppliers since they often lead and European rivals in key technologies for electric cars and connected vehicles, said on Thursday.

Stark, who is currently of Procurement and Supplier Quality at said the shift toward electric and connected cars has made it more dependent on battery cell chemistry and connected vehicles expertise from outside the company.

"We will think about partnerships in some areas. The role of partnerships as a whole will gain in importance," Stark said during a conference in to discuss the German carmaker's procurement strategy.

will rely more on its suppliers to take a leading role in the area of research and development as well as to identify cost-cutting potential through process optimisation, Stark said.

"We will intensify scouting of Chinese suppliers. is more advanced than the in many areas of digital innovation," Stark said on Thursday.

" will dramatically increase in importance," Stark said referring to the raft of suppliers that Mercedes-Benz does business with.

China, a market where the sold 674,125 cars last year, is setting the pace in terms of rolling out electric mobility and digital services like mobile phone-based payment systems, giving local suppliers an edge over European and competitors, Stark said.

"In the area of connectivity services, the Chinese are ahead of the Americans; we have no choice but to deepen our relationship with these suppliers," he said, naming China's and as leading players.

is also thinking about a broader alliance on batteries in view of the challenge of trying to police potential ethical or human rights violations in of rare earth minerals - such as cobalt, which is often found in conflict zones, but is needed for

"But there are no formal decisions in this area," Stark added.

is also scouting suppliers for innovations to see whether the German carmaker could make use of a more compact, lighter electric vehicle battery.

Stark noted that denser, cheaper batteries with shorter recharging times could also allow to bring down the cost of electric cars closer to their equivalent combustion-engined variants.

"Overall volume and weight are as important as energy density," Stark said, referring to battery cells.

By bundling orders for components for conventional and electric vehicles with the same supplier, Mercedes-Benz hopes to help its supplier base manage the transition between electric and non-electric cars.

Separately, Stark said the replacement of as will have no impact on an alliance between and

"We have a relatively stable cooperation and supply agreement with Renault- This supply relationship is stable and will remain unchanged," Stark said.

on Thursday appointed boss as its new after was forced to resign in the wake of a financial scandal that has rocked the French carmaker and its partner

