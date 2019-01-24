Microsoft welcomes regulation on facial recognition technology: Nadella

-
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said on Thursday that with the growth of facial recognition technology, he would "welcome regulation that will help the marketplace not be a race to the bottom."
Nadella said there is no discrimination now between right and wrong use of the technology, which has drawn concern from civil liberties groups about surveillance and violation of privacy.
Microsoft has "principles to build it and make sure (there are) fair and robust uses of the technology," Nadella said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli, editing by Mark Trevelyan)
