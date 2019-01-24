France seeks support for minimum corporate tax at world level

By Silvia Aloisi

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - called on Thursday for a new global system of taxation, including a tax on digital giants, as governments look to prevent companies from shopping around for tax havens.

said the (G7), of which holds the rotating presidency, should consider setting a joint minimum corporate tax and tackle the power of giant multinational corporations.

Le Maire said he had discussed the issue with his U.S. counterpart, The tax would be aimed at eliminating imbalances between the amount small and big companies pay.

"There is a common understanding among all members that we need a new taxation system," he said at the in the Swiss ski resort of

This new global system, he said, should include a tax on digital multinationals that is pushing to introduce within the and then at the level.

"We will put on the table the idea of a fair taxation of Internet giants," he told TV in an interview.

However, EU failed to agree a tax on digital revenues in December, despite a last-minute Franco-German plan to salvage the proposal by narrowing its focus to companies like and

The EU's arm last year proposed a 3 percent tax on big digital firms' online revenues, alleging the companies funnelled profit through states with the lowest tax rates.

But that proposal needs the backing of all 28 EU member states, including small, low-tax countries like which have benefited by allowing multinationals to book profits there on digital sales to customers elsewhere in the EU.

Le Maire has since said a deal could be reached by the end of March. The has invested considerable political capital in the initiative, which is seen in as a useful example of action before EU in May.

Le Maire said France also wants the - which also includes the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, and - to introduce new rules forcing companies to report their highest and lowest wages to reduce the pay gap and help address social inequalities.

