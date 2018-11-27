Mitsubishi Motors exec stresses importance of alliance with Nissan, Renault

OKAZAKI, (Reuters) - A top at Corp said on Tuesday that the days of a single automaker being able to develop new technologies on its own were fading, stressing the importance of its alliance with Motor Co and SA.

Mitsuhiko Yamashita, an vice president at who once served as Nissan's top engineer, said the three-way partnership will continue to source more auto components together, while leveraging their ties to develop technologies.

He was speaking to reporters at a company event in Okazaki, central

Yamashita's comments come a day after removed as chairman, following his arrest and ouster from last week for alleged financial misconduct.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)