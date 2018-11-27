Global Markets: Asia puts brave face on Trump threat, oil subdued

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets fought to keep a global rebound alive on Tuesday after U.S. seemed to quash hopes of a trade truce with China, clouding what had been a bright start to the week.

Moves were generally muted but Japan's Nikkei managed to add 0.8 percent and Chinese rose 0.4 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside dithered either side of flat and was last up 0.2 percent. E-Mini futures for the dipped 0.1 percent and spreadbetters pointed to a subdued start for the major European Bourses.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said he expects to move ahead with raising tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent currently.

Trump said it was "highly unlikely" he would accept China's request to hold off on the increase, planned for Jan. 1.

The comments ran counter to recent speculation about a possible deal when Trump meets Chinese at the summit in later this week.

"Trump's pessimistic view on the chances of a game-changing trade deal may puncture global equity markets' optimistic start to the week," said Sean Callow, a at in Sydney.

"Combined with last week's harsh report from the U.S. trade representative, investors have only the flimsiest hope that the Trump-Xi meeting in will amount to more than a hill of soybeans."

That put trade-sensitive currencies, including the Australian dollar, on the defensive, while the dollar lost some ground on the safe haven yen to 113.46.

The euro edged up a shade to $1.1334 and the dollar dipped to 97.027 against a basket of currencies.

SHIFTS RISKS ON INFLATION, FED

Shares in fell after-hours in reaction to Trump's comments that tariffs could also be placed on laptops and iPhones imported from

Trump's remarks came just as the mood among investors had shown signs of brightening and Wall Street took heart from an upbeat holiday shopping period.

The Dow had ended Monday up 1.46 percent, while the gained 1.55 percent and the Nasdaq 2.06 percent.

The rally came after the on Friday recorded its lowest close in six months, down more than 10 percent from September's peaks and back in "correction" territory.

In commodity markets, prices laboured with record production by had climbed nearly 3 percent on Monday but that was seen as largely a technical correction after weeks of heavy losses, driven both by oversupply and demand worries.

U.S. crude was off 9 cents at $51.54 a barrel, while Brent futures inched up 3 cents to $60.51.

Analysts at noted the 30 percent drop in oil since early October would drag on U.S. inflation in coming months, perhaps offering further reason for the Federal Reserve to go slower on tightening.

"This is a starkly different picture to just a few months ago," said NAB's

"A stable to lower inflation outlook means there is no urgency for the Fed to hike rates," he added. "An early 2019 pause is thus becoming more probable."

The futures market has already shifted to imply two more hikes at most next year, while the Fed itself is predicting three and more in 2020.

Ears will thus be pricked for a speech by Fed later on Tuesday, ahead of an appearance by the day after.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by & Shri Navaratnam)

