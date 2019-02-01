Mitsubishi Motors posts 38 percent jump in third quarter operating profit, beats view

-
TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp reported on Friday a 38 percent jump in third-quarter operating profit as the automaker's global vehicle sales rose, particularly in southeast Asia, its main market.
Japan's sixth-biggest automaker posted a 28.1 billion yen ($257.96 million) operating profit for October-December, up from 20.4 billion yen a year ago and exceeding the average 25 billion forecast in a survey of eight analysts, according to Refinitiv data.
Mitsubishi Motors kept intact its forecast for full-year operating profit of 110 billion yen.
($1 = 108.9300 yen)
