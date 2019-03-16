McLaren extend F1 partnership with Coca Cola

Former champions have extended a partnership with after agreeing a short-term deal last year, the British-based team announced on Saturday.

The deal with will be used to promote multiple drinks brands through the 21-race season that starts in Australia on Sunday.

No financial details were given.

"There was a positive reaction to our 2018 debut as partners on the track and I'm looking forward to us exploring the full potential of this partnership over the coming season," said Racing chief executive Zak Brown.

Last season's partnership covered the last three races of 2018 in the United States, Brazil and Abu Dhabi and was the first time the soft drinks company's brand had appeared on a car.

have a new driver lineup for 2019 with Spaniard Carlos Sainz and 19-year-old British rookie Lando Norris. Sixth overall last year, the team have not won a race since 2012.