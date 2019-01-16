Netflix, tech rally lift Wall Street as investors shrug off weak bank results

By and Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as spurred a rally in technology and and UnitedHealth posted strong results, while hopes of more stimulus for China's slowing economy encouraged buying in risky assets.

Inc shares jumped 7 percent after the video streaming pioneer said it was raising prices for its U.S. subscribers. Other high-profile stocks such as , and rose following the announcement.

The communication services sector <.SPLRCL>, which includes and Facebook, rose 1.64 percent, while jumped 1.53 percent.

"Investors are expecting earnings to be lower in 2019. However, a lot of the company reports that we read are still pretty positive. They are looking to hire, invest in businesses, looking to raise prices," said Matthew Watson, of in Xenia,

Disappointing earnings reports from big U.S. banks and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley's comments on the progress in U.S.- trade talks had tempered sentiment early in the day.

& Co , the largest U.S. by assets, missed quarterly profit estimates due to a slump in bond trading revenue, while said its loan book shrank and quarterly revenue fell in all of its businesses.

However, JPMorgan shares rose 0.7 percent and Wells Fargo shed some of its early losses to trade down 1.4 percent.

"I don't think the reports that came out point to a weakness on a going forward basis," said Jonathan Golub, at

"If we are not careening into recession, if interest rates are edging higher as the markets become a little more stable, those are positives for financial stocks."

The S&P financial index <.SPSY> also turned higher, posting an 0.6 percent gain.

With the earnings season kicking off, analysts expect S&P 500 profits to have grown 14 percent in the fourth quarter, much lower than the 20.1 percent growth forecast in October, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Chinese officials came out in force on Tuesday hinting at more stimulus in the near term, easing concerns about a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

At 13:11 p.m. EDT, the <.DJI> was up 133.81 points, or 0.56 percent, at 24,043.65, the S&P 500 <.SPX> was up 24.39 points, or 0.94 percent, at 2,607.00 and the Composite <.IXIC> was up 107.83 points, or 1.56 percent, at 7,013.75.

jumped 2.7 percent and was the top gainer on the Dow after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Nine of the 11 S&P sectors were higher, with only materials <.SPLRCM> and industrial indexes <.SPLRCI> posting losses.

Investors will monitor voting on British Theresa May's Brexit deal, a decision which will define Britain's departure from the and set the course for the country's economy. Voting is expected to start at about 1900 GMT, or 2:00 p.m. ET.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.52-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.57-to-1 ratio on the

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and one new low, while the recorded 18 new highs and 13 new lows.

Editing by and Sriraj Kalluvila

