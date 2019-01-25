Nifty, Sensex fall on Zee Entertainment, Maruti Suzuki

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki India increases prices for select models
Maruti Suzuki recalls 5,900 Super Carry vehicles
Maruti Suzuki recalls 640 Super Carry vehicles
Maruti Suzuki India flags off field testing for proto-type Electric Vehicles
Maruti Suzuki commences fleet testing of Electric Vehicles in India
-
(Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower for a third session in four on Friday, dragged by Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 0.47 percent to 36,025.54, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 0.64 percent to 10,780.55.
Both indexes snapped two straight weekly gains. The NSE Nifty declined 1.2 percent, while the BSE Sensex shed 1 percent.
Zee Entertainment's shares were the biggest drag on the NSE index, tumbling 26.6 percent to their lowest close April 2018.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki fell 7.5 percent after the company posted a 17.2 percent drop in third-quarter profit.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU