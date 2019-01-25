Nifty, Sensex fall on Zee Entertainment, Maruti Suzuki

(Reuters) - Indian shares closed lower for a third session in four on Friday, dragged by Entertainment Enterprises and India Ltd.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 0.47 percent to 36,025.54, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 0.64 percent to 10,780.55.

Both indexes snapped two straight weekly gains. The NSE Nifty declined 1.2 percent, while the BSE Sensex shed 1 percent.

Entertainment's shares were the biggest drag on the NSE index, tumbling 26.6 percent to their lowest close April 2018.

Shares of fell 7.5 percent after the company posted a 17.2 percent drop in third-quarter profit.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)