Novartis sees 2019 growth as it sheds eyecare unit, narrows focus

Fourth-quarter core operating profit rose to $3.39 billion, the company said on Wednesday, compared to the average $3.44 billion in a poll of analysts by Sales rose to $13.3 billion, matching the average forecast in the poll.

said sales of its Entresto heart failure medicine accelerated along with revenue from its psoriasis-and-arthritis blockbuster Cosentyx.

For all of 2018, booked net profit of $12.6 billion, up 64 percent as it made gains on the sale of an over-the-counter medicines joint venture to to focus on newer, costly drugs including and nuclear medicine targeting cancer. Full-year sales rose 5 percent to $51.9 billion.

"Looking ahead, we expect to sustain top and bottom line growth," said in a statement. The spinoff remained on track for the first half of this year.

