Chinese EV carmaker NIO aims to raise $650 million with convertible bond

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Electric carmaker Inc, among rivals to in China, launched a $650 million on Wednesday, four months after it listed in

Its move to raise capital via an equity-linked bond mirrors that of China's Netflix-like video platform iQiyi, which sold a $750 million in November after going public last year, and highlights the growing appeal of convertibles for high-growth companies in need of cash.

Convertible bonds are a cheaper funding avenue due to their lower coupons in exchange for giving the bondholder the option of converting the debt into company shares at a set price in future. The equity link gives investors fixed returns and the prospect of profiting from a rise in the issuer's share price.

was marketing a five-year with a conversion premium of between 27.5 percent and 32.5 percent, according to a term sheet seen by

The Shanghai-based EV startup could raise as much as $750 million if a greenshoe, or over-allotment option, was exercised.

The company's shares closed at $6.94 on Tuesday and were up about 16 percent since they started trading in September.

Convertible bonds are booming in Asia, hitting their highest volumes last year since the financial crisis, with $35.5 billion raised, according to Refinitiv data. [nL3N1ZO3YT]

Their appeal is growing at a time when interest rates are rising, driving up borrowing costs when companies in face almost $500 billion in maturing dollar-denominated bonds over the next two years.

For tech companies or startups, which can have more volatile stock prices and are often unrated, convertible bonds also represent a cheaper funding alternative than straight debt.

is the world's largest and fastest-growing market for new- vehicles (NEVs), a category comprising electric battery cars and plug-in electric hybrids, but competition is fierce as looks to rein in subsidies that led to a huge array of EV contenders entering the market.

NIO's revenue and deliveries of its electric SUV soared in the third quarter of last year.

It plans to use the proceeds of the convertible bond for research and development, development of manufacturing facilities and sales and marketing.

Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and are joint bookrunning managers for the deal.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)