Goldman Sachs ups "no-deal" likelihood after UK parliament amendment vote

(Reuters) - nudged up its estimated probability of a "no-deal" on Wednesday after British lawmakers instructed to reopen a treaty with the to replace a controversial Irish border arrangement.

rejected a proposal to give parliament a path to prevent a potentially chaotic "no-deal" exit, but accepted two amendments - one seeking to replace the Irish backstop with alternative arrangements, and another rejecting the notion of a "no-deal"

analysts upped their "no-deal" Brexit probability to 15 percent from 10 percent, and cut their probability of Brexit not happening at all to 35 percent from 40 percent.

They held their estimated probability of a delayed Brexit deal at 50 percent.

"Parliament at large signalled last night that it opposes a 'no deal' Brexit, but it is not ready to delay Brexit to rule out 'no deal' entirely," wrote analysts.

"But by offering something to everyone, Tuesday's Brexit amendments offered little additional clarity to anyone," they added.

(Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Josephine Mason)

