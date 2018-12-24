Oil eases on oversupply concerns ahead of holiday

By Jane Chung

SEOUL (Reuters) - prices dipped on Monday ahead of the holiday break, adding to last week's steep losses on concerns about a global oversupply.

International benchmark Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $53.55 a barrel at 0106 GMT. Brent touched $52.79 on Friday, its lowest since September 2017.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased 8 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $45.51 a barrel. WTI hit its lowest since July 2017 on Friday at $45.13.

Rising supplies and a slowing global economy have put under pressure, with both benchmarks down more than 35 percent from their recent peaks in early October.

has been at or near record highs in major producers the United States, and

To ease supply worries, the (OPEC) and its allies including agreed earlier this month to cut by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd). [nL8N1YC1JI]

The cuts will take place from January.

Should they not be enough to balance the market, OPEC and its allies will hold an extraordinary meeting, the United Arab Emirate's said on Sunday. [nL8N1YS09M]

"Oil ministers are already taking to the airwaves with a 'price stability at all cost' mantra," said Stephen Innes, at in

The UAE "left all options on the table by suggesting that OPEC can hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss finding the right balance," Innes added.

Mazrouei said a joint OPEC and non-OPEC monitoring committee would meet in in late February or early March.

Adding to concerns about oversupply, the number of active U.S. rigs for drilling oil rose by 10 in the week ended Dec. 21 to 883, according to a report by General Electric Co's services firm. [nL1N1YQ150]

The has emerged as the world's biggest crude producer, pumping 11.6 million bpd of crude, more than both and

(Reporting By Jane Chung; editing by Richard Pullin)

