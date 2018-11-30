Oil firms as OPEC output cuts loom, but rising U.S. supply stems gains

By Gloystein

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - firmed on Friday on expectations that OPEC and will agree some form of production cuts next week, although swelling U.S. supplies kept markets in check.

International Brent futures were at $59.81 per barrel at 0347 GMT, up 30 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 20 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $51.65 per barrel.

Despite the firmer prices, has lost almost a third in value since early October because of an emerging supply glut following a global surge in production, including from the United States, and by the Middle East-dominated (OPEC).

GRAPHIC: U.S. output and storage levels https://tmsnrt.rs/2PvIZ3l

To rein in the glut, OPEC and its main partner are moving closer to an agreement around further production cuts.

said on Friday that were rebounding "as signs that OPEC+ was moving closer to an agreement around further production cuts." The group plus non-OPEC member Russia will gather on Dec. 6 and 7 in to discuss output policy.

Before that, the world's top three producers - the United States, Russia and - will be part of a meeting of the Group of 20 industrialised nations in Buenos Aires, Argentina, this weekend.

Part of the glut is swelling supply in the United States, where commercial rose by 3.6 million barrels in the week to Nov. 23 to 450.49 million barrels, according to the (EIA). Production remained at a record 11.7 million barrels per day (bpd).

Crude reserves increased 6.4 billion barrels, or 19.5 percent, to 39.2 billion barrels at year-end 2017, marginally higher than the previous record of 39 billion barrels set in 1970, the EIA said.

"With fears over excessive supply and worries about falling demand the primary themes weighing on oil markets, the outlook for Brent Crude and WTI remains bearish," said Lukman Otunuga, at futures brokerage

GRAPHIC: Russian, U.S. and Saudi crude oil production https://tmsnrt.rs/2CTwqaq

