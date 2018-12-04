Oil prices extend gains on expected OPEC-led production cuts

By Gloystein

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - rose on Tuesday, extending strong gains from the previous day amid expected OPEC-led supply cuts and a mandated reduction in Canadian output.

The 90-day truce in the trade dispute between the and was also still supporting markets, traders said.

U.S. West Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.20 per barrel at 0006 GMT, up 25 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last close.

International Brent had yet to trade.

Both crude benchmarks climbed by around 4 percent the previous session after and agreed a truce in their trade disputes and said they would negotiate for 90 days before taking any further action.

The dominated (OPEC) will on Dec. 6 meet at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, to agree a joint output policy.

It will also discuss policy with non-OPEC production giant

"We expect OPEC to follow suit and agree to a production cut in this coming Thursday," U.S. said in a note to clients.

"A cut in OPEC and production of 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) will be required to reverse the ongoing counter-seasonally large increase in inventories," the said.

It added that it expected a joint effort by OPEC and to withhold supply to push Brent "above the mid-$60 per barrel level".

Helping OPEC in its efforts to rein in emerging oversupply was an order on Sunday by the Canadian province of for producers to scale back output by 325,000 bpd until excess crude in storage is reduced.

OPEC's biggest problem is surging production in the United States, where output has grown by around 2 million bpd in a year to more than 11.5 million bpd .

Britain's pointed out that production in the state of alone "reached 4.69 million bpd in September, compared with Iraqi output of 4.66 million by our estimates".

is OPEC's second-biggest oil producer, behind only

(Reporting by Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)

