Wall Street edges lower on tech retreat, trade concerns

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and fell on Tuesday, as pulled back, while concerns about the upcoming U.S.- trade talks and mixed earnings reports gave little impetus for markets to recover from a slide a day earlier.

Wall Street sold off on Monday as profit alerts from and raised fears that a slowdown in and tariffs could take a bigger hit on profits.

Industrial stocks, which took a beating after Caterpillar's warning on Monday, gained ground. The index rose 1.1 percent, driven by strong reports for and defense companies, in turn helping the Dow Jones industrial index stay afloat.

fell 0.9 percent with Apple Inc, set to report after market close on Tuesday, dipping 0.6 percent. Amazon.com Inc, and Microsoft Corp, all scheduled to report later this week, fell more than 2 percent.

"Investors are trading with caution, like they normally do ahead of any big trade negotiation and a central event," said Everett Millman, at Coins in Lutz,

"There is a lot of mixed signals that is creating this no man's land where there is no clear direction and markets get into this trend of back and forth."

In a potential setback to the progress in U.S.- trade talks, the Justice Department leveled charges against China's days before a high-level meeting between the two countries in Washington, aimed to tackle a prolonged tariff war that has roiled financial markets.

The Federal Reserve begins its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday. After raising rates gradually last year, the central is taking a wait-and-see approach to further tightening in the face of an overseas slowdown and market volatility.

Economic data also added to weak sentiment. Conference Board's consumer confidence index fell to its lowest since July 2017, with a reading of 120.2 in January, that fell short of analysts' estimate of 124.7.

At 11:21 a.m. ET the was up 23.95 points, or 0.10 percent, at 24,552.17, the S&P 500 was down 7.99 points, or 0.30 percent, at 2,635.86 and the Composite was down 59.09 points, or 0.83 percent, at 7,026.60.

Six of the 11 S&P sectors were lower. The S&P communication services index fell about 1 percent, dragged down by Verizon Communications Inc, which dipped 2.2 percent after missing quarterly revenue estimates.

Defense contractors Technologies Inc rose 7.6 percent and climbed 7.9 percent after topping quarterly earnings estimates.

dropped 7 percent after the reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hit by declining sales in the

fell 7.5 percent after the Botox maker forecast 2019 revenue below expectations.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.31-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.18-to-1 ratio on the

The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and 16 new lows.

