Oil prices steady, torn between Venezuela sanctions and gloomy economy

By Browning

(Reuters) - prices held steady on Wednesday, boosted by concerns about supply disruptions following U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's industry but pegged back by a bleak outlook for the global economy.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.34 per barrel at 0950 GMT, up 3 cents or 0.06 percent.

International Brent futures were at $61.45 per barrel, up 13 cents or 0.21 percent.

announced export sanctions against SA (PDVSA) on Monday, limiting transactions between U.S. companies that do business with the firm.

"The sanctions so far have been mostly disruptive for refiners on the U.S. Gulf Coast, who are being forced to seek alternative heavy crude supplies, and have stepped up purchases from Canada," said of Vanda Insights, an

The sanctions aim to freeze sale proceeds from PDVSA's exports of roughly 500,000 barrels per day of crude to the

World rose by more than 2 percent on Tuesday, but the market has not seen panicked buying as a result of the U.S. decision to target Venezuela's

Its output was already near seven-decade lows and the sanctions affect Venezuelan supply only to the

"The (Venezuelan) export volumes will not be eliminated from the market, but rather rerouted to other countries," said Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, an at consultancy Rystad Energy.

With the dropping out as a customer for Venezuelan oil, she added that " and ... will be able to pick up these at great discounts".

Venezuelan said on Wednesday he was ready for talks with the opposition although he ruled out snap elections the opposition is demanding.

Beyond Venezuela, analysts pointed to economic weakness as countering supply-side troubles.

"Another major risk event for the will be U.S.- trade talks which get underway today," said Stephen Brennock, at brokerage

"Both sides are now faced with a now or never moment in settling their trade spat."

Global economic growth is slowing amid a trade dispute between the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies.

Officials from and are set to launch a new round of trade talks on Wednesday. The two sides have slapped hefty import tariffs on each other's goods.

(Reporting by Browning; Additional reporting by in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)