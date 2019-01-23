Oil settles down two percent as slowed global growth, rising supplies

By Eaton

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped about 2 percent on Tuesday over concerns the world's stumbling economy could pinch fuel demand as U.S. shale fields surge and cuts by come in below expectations.

Gloomy new global growth forecasts by the and signs of a slowdown spreading from weighed on crude prices as traders worried about supplies rising in 2019 despite lower prices.

The data "reawakened" concerns about demand, which "come at a time when we have more than enough supply," said Gene McGillian, at in Stamford, "The question is, are these fears going to gain even greater importance in the market?"

Brent settled down $1.24, or 2 percent, at $61.50 a barrel. U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.23, or 1.9 percent, to $52.57.

Market concerns over the depth of production cuts by the and its allies, including Russia, helped drive prices lower, analysts said.

Russian Energy will not fly to to attend the World Economic Forum due to changes in his schedule, an said.

Novak previously said he would meet his Saudi counterpart in Davos, if the were to attend.

Falih, who has criticized Russia's output cuts as being slower than expected, was also unlikely to visit, according to a report.

Russia's has fallen by more than 30,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January from October's level, Novak said this month. had pledged to cut 230,000 bpd in the first three months of 2019.

"The Russians are not cutting with the same enthusiasm that the Saudis are," said Robert Yawger, director of at in "There's definitely some speculation there may be cracks in the 1.2-million-barrel production cut (global producers) signed up for in December."

Data from on Monday showed its crude exports in November rose to 8.2 million barrels per day from 7.7 million in October, as production climbed to 11.1 million bpd.

In the United States, where shale fields have boomed over the past year, government data last week showed the nation's crude production reached a record 11.9 million bpd.

On Tuesday, U.S. data showed from seven major shale formations is expected to rise by 63,000 bpd in February to 8.179 million bpd.

The has topped and as the largest in the world, growing production by almost 2.4 million bpd over the past year, according to the

"They weren't expecting that (nearly 12 million bpd production record) for a few months," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at in "We saw a very large drop in (U.S. oil drilling) rigs on Friday, but it comes down to whether is really going to do these cuts."

Seventy percent of the senior plan to boost or maintain capital spending this year, compared with 39 percent in 2017, a survey by showed this week.

"Despite in recent months, our research shows that the sector appears confident in its ability to better cope with market instability and long-term lower oil and gas prices," said Liv Hovem, who heads DNV's

DEMAND CONCERNS

The on Monday warned the risk of a pronounced global slowdown has risen because of constrained international trade, and it trimmed its 2019 global growth forecast to 3.5 percent, from 3.7 percent in its October outlook.

IMF said in that the slowing growth does not signal an impending recession, but said the risk of "a sharper decline" in global growth has increased.

reported the lowest annual economic growth in nearly 30 years on Monday, and its warned on Tuesday that falling factory orders point to a further drop in activity and more job losses.

Singapore-based Eastport said China's slowing is likely weighing on demand.

"There's a lot of concern in the about China's weaker economic data," said Phillip Streible, at

(Reporting by Eaton; additional reporting by in London, Henning Gloystein in Singapore and Colin Packham in Sydney; editing by Marguerita Choyand Leslie Adler)

