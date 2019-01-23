WASHINGTON/DAVOS, (Reuters) - The said on Tuesday it will pursue the of the of China's Technologies Co Ltd's [HWT.UL], arrested in in December.

The has accused of misrepresenting the company's links to a firm that tried to sell equipment to despite U.S. sanctions. The arrest soured relations between and China, with subsequently detaining two Canadian citizens and sentencing a third to death.

The U.S. statement came a day after a report that Canada's to the said the was told that planned to proceed.

"We will continue to pursue the of defendant Ms. Meng Wanzhou, and will meet all deadlines set by the U.S./ Treaty," Justice Department said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate Canada's continuing support of our mutual efforts to enforce the rule of law."

told media at the in earlier on Tuesday that the company was following the issue closely and wanted a quick resolution of the case, but had no direct contact with authorities.

The must file a formal request for extradition by Jan. 30. Once a formal request is received, a has 30 days to determine whether there is enough evidence to support extradition and the Canadian must issue a formal order.

Canada has not asked the United States to abandon its bid to have Huawei executive extradited, Canada's said in an interview with TV.

Huawei, the world's biggest of telecommunications equipment, faces U.S.-led allegations that its devices present a national security risk. Huawei says such concerns are unfounded.

In an article on Monday, a former of the spy agency said Canada should ban Huawei from supplying equipment to its China's has threatened repercussions if blocks Huawei.

"We've talked about it with because we have a good relationship with and our European partners generally, and is having some deliberations of its own too," Freeland said on Tuesday, regarding possibly restricting Huawei's access to

The is debating whether to follow the United States and allies like in restricting Huawei from accessing its next-generation mobile networks, daily reported last week.

Huawei will allow foreign officials to visit its labs, Liang said on Tuesday.

