Oil drops nearly three percent on rising supplies, China slowdown

By Eaton

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell 3 percent on Tuesday over concerns the world's stumbling economy could pinch fuel demand as U.S. crude output climbs to new heights and cuts by and its allies are smaller than advertised.

Gloomy new global growth forecasts by the and signs of a spreading slowdown in weighed on crude prices as traders worried about supplies rising in 2019 despite lower prices.

Brent were down $1.82, or 2.9 percent, at $60.92 a barrel by 1:45 p.m. EST (1845 GMT). U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.57, or 2.9 percent, to $52.23.

Data from on Monday showed its crude exports in November rose to 8.2 million barrels per day from 7.7 million bpd in October, as production climbed to 11.1 million bpd.

data last week showed the nation's crude production reached a record 11.9 million bpd.

"They weren't expecting that (nearly 12 million bpd production record) for a few months," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at in "We saw a very large drop in (U.S. oil drilling) rigs on Friday, but it comes down to whether is really going to do these cuts."

Market concerns over the depth of production cuts by the and its allies, including Russia, were also driving prices lower on Tuesday, analysts said.

Russia's will not fly to to attend the world economic forum due to changes in his schedule, an ministry spokeswoman said.

Novak had previously said he would meet his Saudi counterpart in Davos, if the were to attend.

Falih, who has criticized Russia's output cuts as being slower than expected, was also unlikely to visit, according to a report.

"There's speculation those two might not see eye to eye," said Robert Yawger, director of futures at in "The Russians are not cutting with the same enthusiasm that the Saudis are."

The has topped and Saudi Arabia as the largest in the world, growing production by almost 2.4 million bpd over the past year, according to the

Seventy percent of the senior plan to boost or maintain capital spending this year, compared with 39 percent in 2017, a survey by showed this week.

"Despite in recent months, our research shows that the sector appears confident in its ability to better cope with market instability and long-term lower oil and gas prices," said Liv Hovem, who heads DNV's

DEMAND CONCERNS

The on Monday warned the risk of a pronounced global slowdown has risen because of constrained international trade, and it trimmed its 2019 global growth forecast to 3.5 percent, from 3.7 percent in last October's outlook.

IMF said in that the slowing growth does not signal an impending recession, but said the risk of "a sharper decline" in global growth has increased.

reported the lowest annual economic growth in nearly 30 years on Monday and its warned on Tuesday that falling factory orders point to a further drop in activity and more job losses.

Singapore-based Eastport said China's slowing is likely weighing on demand.

"There's a lot of concern in the about China's weaker economic data," said Phillip Streible, at "It's economic expansion is the weakest since 1990."

(Reporting by Eaton; Additional reporting by in London, Henning Gloystein in Singapore and by in Sydney; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)