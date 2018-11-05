Oil slips as U.S. sanctions on Iran begin, Tehran defiant

By Christopher Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) - prices fell on Monday as U.S. sanctions against Iran's fuel exports were softened by waivers allowing major buyers to import Iranian crude for a while, while Tehran said it would defy and continue to sell.

Brent was down 30 cents a barrel at $72.53 by 0815 GMT. U.S. light crude was 30 cents lower at $62.84 a barrel.

Both price benchmarks have lost more than 15 percent since hitting four-year highs in early October, as hedge funds have cut bullish bets on crude to a one-year low, data show.

imposed sanctions against on Monday, restoring measures lifted under a 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by the administration of former U.S. Barack Obama, and adding 300 new designations including Iran's oil, shipping, insurance and sectors.

In response, Iranian said in speech broadcast on state TV that would break the sanctions and continue to sell oil.

has granted some exemptions. The said on Friday it will temporarily allow eight importers to keep buying Iranian oil.

"The impact of the sanctions is going to be largely softened as a result of this allowance," said Surfeit Vijayakar, consultancy Trisect.

Washington has so far not identified the eight. China, India, South Korea, Turkey, Italy, the and have been the top importers of Iran's oil, while also occasionally buys Iranian crude.

said on Monday it had been granted a waiver, at least temporarily, to import condensate, a super-light form of crude oil, from It was also allowed the continue financial transactions with the country, it said.

Chinese expressed regret at the U.S. decision, but would not directly say if had or had not been granted an exemption.

have been anticipating the sanctions for months and the world's biggest producers have been increasing output.

Joint output from the world's top producers - Russia, the and - in October rose above 33 million bpd for the first time, up 10 million bpd since 2010.

In the Middle East, (ADNOUN) plans to increase its to 4 million bpd by the end of 2020 and to 5 million bpd by 2030, ADNOUN said on Sunday, versus current output of just over 3 million bpd.

