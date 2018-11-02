U.S. allows eight importers to keep buying Iran oil for now

By Mohammed, Lesley and Patricia Zengerle

(Reuters) - The said on Friday it will temporarily allow eight importers to keep buying Iranian when it reimposes sanctions on Monday to try to force to curb its nuclear, missile and regional activities.

U.S. of State Mike Pompeo, who announced the decision, did not name the eight, which he referred to as "jurisdictions," a term that might include importers such as which the does not regard as a country.

However, he said that the as a whole, which has 28 members, would not receive a waiver.

Turkish said had been told it would be granted a waiver. India, and were also on the list, said a source familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. Under U.S. law, such exceptions can only be granted for up to 180 days.

also said had told the Brussels-based SWIFT financial messaging service that it was expected to disconnect all Iranian financial institutions that the plans to blacklist as of Monday. He declined to name the targeted institutions.

The restoration of sanctions is part of a wider effort by U.S. to force to curb its nuclear and missile programs as well as its support for proxy forces in Yemen, Syria, and other parts of the

Trump set in motion the resumption of sanctions on May 8, when from a 2015 deal between and world powers under which had agreed to curtail its nuclear program in return for relief from sanctions.

"This part of the campaign is aimed at depriving the regime of the revenues it uses to spread death and destruction around the world, Pompeo said. "Our ultimate aim is to compel Iran to permanently abandon its well-documented outlier activities and behave as a normal country."

Pompeo said will issue temporary waivers to the eight Iran importers "only because they have demonstrated significant reductions in their and cooperation on many other fronts."

Two would stop imports and the other six would greatly reduce them, Pompeo said.

Iran said it was not troubled over the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions, which target not only its vital but also shipping, ship-building and industries.

" will not be able to carry out any measure against our great and brave nation ... We have the knowledge and the capability to manage the country's economic affairs," told state TV.

The United States believes global will exceed demand next year, making it easier for countries to cut Iranian to zero, a told reporters.

Brian Hook, the for Iran, also said had been "very helpful" in bolstering while the United States moved to reimpose sanctions.

(Reporting by Mohammed, Patricia Zengerle, Lesley Wroughton; Additional reporting by in SINGAPORE, Aizhu Chen in BEIJING and Dmitry Zhdannikov in London; Hyonhee Shin in SEOUL, Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO, Gulsen Solaker in ANKARA and Parisa Hafezi in DUBAI; Editing by and Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)