Iran seeks European assurances as U.S. oil sanctions loom

(Reuters) - called on Saturday for European assurances of support in the face of Washington's intent to reimpose sanctions on vital Iranian to force to curb its nuclear, missile and regional activities.

spoke by telephone with the European Union's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, and his counterparts from Germany, and about European measures to counter the U.S. sanctions, the Iranian state agency reported.

"Mogherini and the European ministers ... highlighted the importance of the finance ministers' commitment to Europe's financial mechanism to save the nuclear deal and said the mechanism will be operational in the coming days," said.

will reapply far-reaching sanctions on Iran's petroleum and sectors starting on Monday.

Diplomats told last week that the new EU mechanism to facilitate payments for Iranian exports should be legally in place by Nov. 4, when the next phase of U.S. sanctions hit, but will not be operational until early next year.

The EU, France, and Britain, said in a joint statement on Friday they regretted U.S. Donald Trump's decision to restore sanctions on Iran, the world's No. 3

"Our aim is to protect European economic actors who have legitimate commercial exchanges with Iran, in line with European legislation and the resolution 2231," Mogherini and the foreign ministers and of the three countries said in their statement.

The three biggest European powers are co-signatories, along with and China, to an international 2015 deal with that reined in its nuclear work in exchange for the lifting of most international sanctions on

With the sanctions clampdown, Trump is seeking to push Iran into stricter curbs on its nuclear programme and a halt to its missile development activity and support for proxy forces in Yemen, Syria, and elsewhere in the

Trump denounced the nuclear deal, signed before he took office, as flawed in Iran's favour and withdrew from the pact in May.

Meanwhile, Iranian state television reported that the had started production of the locally-designed fighter plane for use in its

(Reporting by newsroom; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)