Palladium holds above $1,400 on supply woes; gold firm

By N R

BENGALURU (Reuters) - held above $1,400 an ounce on Friday after surging to record levels in the previous session on tight supplies and robust demand, while gold stood firm amid uncertainty around the partial shutdown.

Spot had risen 1 percent to $1,410.50 per ounce by 0337 GMT, having hit an all-time high of $1,434.50 on Thursday. The is on track to climb for a fourth week in its strongest weekly gain since the week ending Sept. 21. It has risen around 12 percent so far this month.

The price of palladium, used mainly in emissions-reducing catalysts for vehicles, is up nearly 70 percent since a low marked in mid-August. Prices for the overtook gold for the first time in 16 years early in December.

"This is the eighth consecutive year where is going to be in deficit and there are no signs that it is going to go away," said Dominic Schnider, and APAC forex at in Hong Kong.

"The question people need to ask here is how long it would take for the to switch to platinum, which is trading around $800."

Holdings in palladium exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracked by have nearly halved from January last year as people took delivery and sold or gave the for lease due to insufficient supplies, traders and analysts said.

Spot gold was steady at $1,292 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were firm at $1,291.60 per ounce.

"Uncertainties around the U.S.- trade war and the shutdown are supporting gold prices," said Brian Lan, at GoldSilver Central in

"Also, the U.S. dollar did not react to conflicting reports about the removal of tariffs on Chinese goods, which is also leading to lack of movement in gold."

A report on Thursday that had considered easing tariff imposed on Chinese imports lifted broad market sentiment, although a Treasury later denied the report.

Spot gold was set for its fifth straight weekly gain, also supported by expectations that the may not raise interest rates this year and uncertainties around Brexit.

"(Gold) does need a trigger to spark it upwards, either in the way of a weaker dollar, renewed stumbles in U.S. equities or clearer indications of slowing U.S. growth," said

Spot gold is due for a sharp move, as its consolidation within a neutral range of $1,285-$1,299 per ounce is ending, according to

In other metals, platinum rose 0.3 percent to $807.50 an ounce, while silver was steady at $15.53.

(Reporting by Nallur and in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)

