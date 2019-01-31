Qualcomm quarterly revenue misses Wall Street estimates

-
ALSO READ
Qualcomm wins Apple case, could lead to iPhone ban in Germany: court
Qualcomm alleges Apple gave swiped chip secrets to Intel
Qualcomm posts court ordered bonds to stop iPhone sales in Germany
Apple granted second patent for its foldable smartphone
China's Huawei eyes smartphone summit after passing Apple
-
(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc missed analysts' expectations for holiday-quarter revenue, as slowing smartphone demand in China and the loss of big customer Apple Inc took a toll on its chip sales.
Net income attributable to Qualcomm was $1.07 billion, or 87 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 30, compared with a loss of $5.98 billion, or $4.05 per share, a year earlier when it took a $6 billion tax charge.
Revenue fell 20 percent to $4.84 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $4.90 billion
(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU