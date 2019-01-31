Qualcomm quarterly revenue misses Wall Street estimates

(Reuters) - Inc missed analysts' expectations for holiday-quarter revenue, as slowing demand in and the loss of big customer took a toll on its chip sales.

Net income attributable to was $1.07 billion, or 87 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 30, compared with a loss of $5.98 billion, or $4.05 per share, a year earlier when it took a $6 billion tax charge.

Revenue fell 20 percent to $4.84 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $4.90 billion

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)