JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Facebook quarterly profit, revenue beat estimates
Business Standard

Qualcomm quarterly revenue misses Wall Street estimates

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc missed analysts' expectations for holiday-quarter revenue, as slowing smartphone demand in China and the loss of big customer Apple Inc took a toll on its chip sales.

Net income attributable to Qualcomm was $1.07 billion, or 87 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 30, compared with a loss of $5.98 billion, or $4.05 per share, a year earlier when it took a $6 billion tax charge.

Revenue fell 20 percent to $4.84 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $4.90 billion

(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 02:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements