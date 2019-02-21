JUST IN
RCom asks lenders to release $36.6 million directly to Ericsson

Reuters 

(Reuters) - India's Reliance Communications (RCom) said on Thursday it has urged its lenders to allow release of 2.60 billion rupees ($36.55 million) directly to telecom equipment maker Ericsson.

RCom said https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/9b311418-3b21-412e-ae76-835a7fb1dc0f.pdf it had received the sum as income tax refunds and is lying in its bank account.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday found Anil Ambani, chairman of debt-laden Reliance Communications, guilty of contempt of court for wilfully failing to pay 5.5 billion rupees to Ericsson.

($1 = 71.1410 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 11:57 IST

