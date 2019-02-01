RCom goes to bankruptcy court to resolve debt burden

(Reuters) - India's Ltd (RCom) on Friday said it will seek fast track resolution through National Company Law Tribunal, the court that deals with cases, to resolve its position.

The company said lenders had not received any proceeds from its asset monetization plans, and that its overall resolution process had not made any progress.

Over twelve months, talks with forty lenders to reach a consensus has been impossible and has driven them to the court, the debt-laden telecom company said.

RCom, controlled by Anil Ambani, owed banks $7 billion as of March 2017 when it last made public its level, and more to vendors.

The company has struggled under heavy debt and reported a string of losses during a price war, triggered by the market entry of Reliance Industries' telecoms venture Infocomm, owned by - Asia's richest person and Anil Ambani's older brother.

The cut-price competition had prompted RCom to reduce operations by shutting down its business.

In March last year, the deferred a decision to lift a ban on the sale of assets by the telecom company which was trying to offload debt via the sale.

The latest development comes over a year after (CDB), the biggest to RCom, withdrew a seeking to drag the into insolvency.

